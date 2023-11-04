Blade Writer Denies Character Being 4th Lead in Scripts

The writer, Michael Starrbury, took to Twitter to state that none of the scripts he worked on had Blade as the 4th lead or it was a 'narrative led by women and filled with life lessons' but I suppose a lot could have happened since I had anything to do with it,” the writer tweeted. “He was in 99% of the scripts I was a part of.” In another tweet, Starrbury noted that Blade “was in almost every scene when I was involved

. I don’t know what happened but I’ll just say I seriously doubt he was ever the 4th lead in any draft.” Blade’s production had a turbulent period late last year, with director Bassim Tariq leaving the project in September. Originally set to release on November 3, 2023, the movie ended up being delayed to September 6, 2024. Now it is set for February 14, 2025. It will star Mahershala Ali

