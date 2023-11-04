Blade Script Problems Led to Director Departure and Rewrites

According to the outlet, the script at one point was “filled with life lessons” and had Blade himself as the fourth lead amongst various women characters. was apparently ready to depart the project as a result of the script problems, leading Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to retool and hire Logan writer Michael Green. Variety also stated that it’s speculated that Marvel Studios will now be aiming to make Blade for under $100 million

. Blade‘s production had a turbulent period late last year, with director Bassim Tariq leaving the project in September. Originally set to release on November 3, 2023, the movie ended up being delayed to September 6, 2024. Now it is set for February 14, 2025. Blade will star Mahershala Ali an

United States Headlines Read more: COMİNGSOONNET »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COMİNGSOONNET: Former MCU Blade Movie Writer Disputes Controversial Script ReportA former writer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe Blade movie has disputed some of the claims made in this week's big Marvel Studios report.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Marvel's Blade Writer Refutes Rumor Mahershala Ali Was 'Fourth Lead' in Female-Led RebootMichael Starrbury says the vampire hunter was never 'the fourth lead' despite reports the character was not the focus of Marvel Studios' Blade reboot.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

BBCHEALTH: Gloucestershire dad with ADHD feels 'abandoned' by NHSThe NHS say manufacturing issues and an increase in demand have led to medication supply problems.

Source: bbchealth | Read more »

PAGESİX: How Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards are leaning on each other during 'bizarre' marital 'issues'Dorit Kemsley unpacks ‘problems’ that led to marital strife with PK: We're 'better' now

Source: PageSix | Read more »

CLEVELANDSCENE: Bay Village Now Has Its Very Own Script City SignThe western 'burb of Bay Village last week joined Cleveland and Parma in becoming a real city when it unveiled its script city sign on Oct. 27. Designed by the Signature Sign Company, and funded by a generous donation from Bay Village Council Vice President David Tadych, the new photoshoot destination can be found in Cahoon Park.

Source: ClevelandScene | Read more »

CLEVELANDSCENE: Bay Village Will Get Its Very Own Script City Sign in 2024The western 'burb of Bay Village will join Cleveland and Parma in becoming a real city next year when it unveils its script city sign. Designed by the Signature Sign Company, and funded by a generous donation from Bay Village Council Vice President David Tadych, the new photoshoot destination will find a home in Cahoon Park.

Source: ClevelandScene | Read more »