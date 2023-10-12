Blade's MCU Reboot NEEDS To Include His Arms-Dealer Ex

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT As Marvel prepares to reboot Blade for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they have the opportunity to adapt one of his best new supporting players in the comics. Marvel has announced that there are plans in place for Blade to join the MCU by 2025.
Blade #2 – by Bryan Hill, Elena Casagrande, Roberto Poggi, Jordie Bellaire, and VC's Joe Sabino – introduces Tulip, Blade's weapons dealer, ex-partner, and occasional friend with benefits. Her subsequent appearance in Blade #3 – by Hill, Casagrande, and Valentina Pinti – puts her even more in the spotlight, making it clear why she should enter the MCU alongside Blade.
Tulip Is Perfect For The Next Generation Of The MCU Blade has unknowingly unleashed the dangers of the Adana on the world, and turns to his weapons manufacturer, Tulip, for help. After getting re-acquainted in more ways than one, including saving her life from Lord Daido, Tulip begrudgingly walks Blade through the history of the one weapon that could kill Adana: Lucifer's Lightbringer. headtopics.com
In Blade (2023) #2 and #3, Tulip has proven to be as skilled as she is sharp-tongued. She's a witty, funny, straightforward, and alluring character, who clearly has no ambitions of playing the hero – but she has what it takes to become one, if she so chooses.
Marvel Has Just Scratched The Surface Of Tulip's Potential Blade and Tulip's sexual and professional chemistry has been undeniable thus far, but there have been subtle hints that their dynamic could become more intimate. In Blade #3, for example, when Tulip finds herself in imminent danger, Blade pulls her out of the way by grabbing her hand. headtopics.com