Blackstone CEO says remote workers don't work as hard

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman believes employees slack off when they work remotely, and that is a reason companies are having difficulty luring many back to the office. The billionaire, whose firm is heavily invested in commercial real estate, made the claim during a panel discussion this week at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia known as "Davos in the Desert," according to multiple reports.

Schwarzman also expects more companies to reduce the amount of office space they rent when existing leases expire and predicted many buildings will become "un-survivable as economic entities." HOW BLACKSTONE CELEBRATED S&P 500 INCLUSION According to Bloomberg, which first reported on Schwarzman's remarks, Blackstone's employees are "generally expected to be at their desks five days a week.

