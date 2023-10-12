BlackRock seeks court crackdown on 44 copycat sites, some crypto adjacent

The world’s largest asset manager wants to take control of a raft of domain names that have been registered to imitate it.Investment giant BlackRock has called for a crackdown on a range of potentially scammy domains and “typosquatting” websites it alleges are taking advantage of its name.

The asset manager alleges the domains were registered in bad faith to profit from consumer confusion and divert traffic through tactics like pay-per-click ads, malware, and email phishing attacks. The firm’s lawyers from Wiley Rein LLP cited studies that have “shown that over 95% of the 500 most popular sites on the Internet are the subject of ‘typosquatting’”. This is a practice where a domain is registered representing a typographical error of the legitimate site.

However, most of the ones Cointelegraph tested did not open or were typical cybersquatting on the domain name. BlackRock looked up publicly available domain registration data from the Whois database in an attempt to identify the owners. headtopics.com

It is seeking the transfer of the offending domains to its control, damages, and injunctions against further cybersquatting and infringement of its trademarks BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, and BLK by defendants.

