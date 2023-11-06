Blackpool bruisers come no more special than this - time to grab a hunk of TVR history

The history of the Ottoman Empire has nothing on the recent past of TVR. There’s sufficient scandal, mystery, mistaken identity and shady deals to fill the most comprehensive of multi-part docuseries. The chaos is part of the charm, of course - especially with a future that doesn’t look very bright at all - but it doesn’t half make writing about certain TVRs very difficult. The T440R is a perfect example.

Back in the late 1990s, Peter Wheeler wanted to take TVR into GT1 racing and back to Le Mans - this very car is the one presented to the FIA and homologated as the road-going example of what would be taken to the grid. There had been a Tuscan R concept that signaled the intent, the name under which the production car was going to be sold - see the brochure picture below, with this car, for proof. It was only later on (and thanks to additional FIA requirements) that T440R and T400R were introduce





