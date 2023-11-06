Blackpool bruisers come no more special than this - time to grab a hunk of TVR history

The history of the Ottoman Empire has nothing on the recent past of TVR. There’s sufficient scandal, mystery, mistaken identity and shady deals to fill the most comprehensive of multi-part docuseries. The chaos is part of the charm, of course - especially with a future that doesn’t look very bright at all - but it doesn’t half make writing about certain TVRs very difficult. The T440R is a perfect example.
Back in the late 1990s, Peter Wheeler wanted to take TVR into GT1 racing and back to Le Mans - this very car is the one presented to the FIA and homologated as the road-going example of what would be taken to the grid. There had been a Tuscan R concept that signaled the intent, the name under which the production car was going to be sold - see the brochure picture below, with this car, for proof. It was only later on (and thanks to additional FIA requirements) that T440R and T400R were introduce
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆 630. PistonHeads »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Blackpool Bruisers: TVR's Controversial HistoryThe history of TVR is filled with scandal, mystery, and shady deals. The T440R, presented to the FIA for GT1 racing, is a prime example of the chaos surrounding the brand. Learn more about this controversial car and TVR's tumultuous past.
Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 630. / 22,5 Read more »
TVR Sagaris | PH Used Buying GuideArguably the best TVR to buy new - how does it hold up when bought secondhand?
Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 630. / 22,5 Read more »
Blackpool maternity unit closes after 'major incident' floodFather-to-be Damian Vanner says his partner had to make 'a very uncomfortable' move to another ward.
Source: bbchealth - 🏆 630. / 22,5 Read more »
Paul Reiser, Comedy Dynamics Team On New Comedy SpeciEXCLUSIVE: Comedy Dynamics is set to produce a new comedy special from Paul Reiser — the first from the veteran performer in more than 30 years, which will tape live at the Newman Center for Perfor…
Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 630. / 22,5 Read more »
Tesla Cuts Model Y & Model 3 Prices As It Tries To Meet Ambitious Sales TargetTesla Slashes Prices in Bid to Meet Ambitious Sales Target, Tesla, the dominant player in the electric vehicle (EV) market,
Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 630. / 22,5 Read more »
California Drives Brisk Tesla Model Y, Model 3 Registrations, Jeep Wrangler Hybrid Up TooI was a founding member of CNET news and hardware editor at CNET, a contributing technology reporter for the New York Times, and a reporter and editor at the Asian Wall Street Journal Weekly -- the latter in Japan, where I lived for ten years.
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 630. / 22,5 Read more »