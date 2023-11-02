Blackpink Lisa’s Chinese social media page suspended after Paris burlesque routine

CNN has reached out to Weibo and the star’s record label YG Entertainment for comment. Weibo accounts of Blackpink’s other members – Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose – remain online. K-Pop supergroup Blackpink rose to international fame after debuting in 2016. The group headlined Coachella this year and has collaborated with US singers such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNN | Read more ⮕
Source: TeenVogue | Read more ⮕
Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕
NEWSMAX: Remains of Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to be Cremated and Flags to be LoweredThe remains of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang are to be cremated on Thursday, with flags around the country to be flown at halfstaff to mourn the official who helped guide the world's secondlargest economy for a decade. Li died Friday of a heart attack at 68. Mourners...
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕
Source: AP | Read more ⮕
DAILYFX: AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Bruised by Chinese PMI’sAUD prices fell after Chinese manufacturing PMI’s slipped back into contractionary territory as markets look ahead to US CB consumer confidence.
Source: DailyFX | Read more ⮕