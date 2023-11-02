Blackpink Lisa’s Chinese social media page suspended after Paris burlesque routine

CNN has reached out to Weibo and the star’s record label YG Entertainment for comment. Weibo accounts of Blackpink’s other members – Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose – remain online. K-Pop supergroup Blackpink rose to international fame after debuting in 2016. The group headlined Coachella this year and has collaborated with US singers such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

