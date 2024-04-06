Blackhawks vs. Stars Game to Air on NBC Sports Chicago Plus Channel

The Blackhawks will face the Stars this Saturday at the United Center. The game and its animated presentation will air on the NBC Sports Chicago Main channel and the NBC Sports Chicago Plus channel. You can stream both on the NBC Sports Chicago website and app, too. Coverage for Saturday's Blackhawks game will begin at 2 p.m. (CT) with a special version of Blackhawks Pregame Live on NBC Sports Chicago. Puck drop is slated for 2:30 p.m. (CT) on both the NBC Sports Chicago Main and Plus channels.

NBC Sports Chicago and Blackhawks are teaming up with the NHL to deliver a one-of-a-kind broadcast that displays a live, animated version of the game

Blackhawks Stars Game NBC Sports Chicago Animated Presentation Broadcast NHL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago collaborate with NHL for first-ever animated, real-time local sports telecastThe Chicago Blackhawks and NBC Sports Chicago on Monday announced a collaboration with the NHL to bring fans the first-ever local animated real-time sports…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

White Sox Opening Day: how to watch, stream day-long special coverage on NBC Sports ChicagoThe Chicago White Sox will play the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Column: Slack effort by Chicago Blackhawks is coach Luke Richardson’s cue to get firm“Good teams don’t let it happen.” Luke Richardson is picky about picking the right time to send a message to the Chicago Blackhawks about subpar play.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago Blackhawks lose to Anaheim Ducks 4-0, falling to 5-28-1 on the roadRookie Lukas Dostal got his first NHL shutout, Alex Killorn had his second two-goal game of the season and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 Thursday night to snap a seven-game losi…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago Blackhawks start West Coast swing getting thumped by the Los Angeles Kings 6-2Nick Foligno and Kevin Korchinski scored and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for the Chicago Blackhawks, who have lost 24 of their last 25 road games.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Los Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks Line MovementLos Angeles Kings vs Chicago Blackhawks

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »