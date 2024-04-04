Blackhawks Rookie Connor Bedard Impresses with Passing Skills

Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Derek Plante praises Connor Bedard 's passing skills and believes he has room to grow as a playmaker. Bedard was named the NHL rookie of the month for April, thanks in part to his 13 assists.

He has been consistently recording assists in his recent games.

Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard NHL Rookie Passing Skills Playmaker Assists

