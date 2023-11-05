Blackhawks Defeat Panthers at United Center

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers in a game at the United Center. Taylor Hall scored in the first period and Petr Mrazek made several key saves to secure the win. Wyatt Kaiser and Andreas Athanasiou also made important contributions. Connor Bedard was injured in a collision with Steven Lorentz. Philipp Kurashev scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

