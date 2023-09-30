Black Widow (2021) | ScreenRant

9/30/2023 7:31 PM

Black Widow is a film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War. This is the 24th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first solo film for Black Widow, one of the original six Avengers. The character previously appeared in seven MCU films, including all four Avengers movies. Black Widow was originally scheduled for May 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source

screenrant

Read more:
screenrant »

The MCU Skipped the Darkest Part of Captain America & Black Widow's FriendshipMCU skipped Captain America and Black Widow's dark origin.

Why Did Scarlett Johansson Leave Marvel?Black Widow was Scarlet Johansson's MCU exit.

How Netflix’s ‘Strong Black Summer’ Campaign Formalized Black Hollywood’s Cultural CalendarBy programming around ABFF, MVAAFF and the BET awards, Netflix's 'Strong Black Summer' campaign formalized Black Hollywood's summer event calendar.

Spider-Man 2099 Slays Classic Marvel Monsters in New Dystopian Horror SeriesThe Avengers of 2099 also return!

The U.S. Military Refused to Work With Marvel on ‘The Avengers’The Avengers was a rare American blockbuster to alienate the U.S. military, but why did this cooperation never come to pass?

'Worlds Apart': The Avengers' & X-Men's Leaders Are Different in 1 Key WayCyclops and Captain Marvel face off.

HEAD TOPICS