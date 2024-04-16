Black Voters Turning Away from Democrats and Towards Republicans, Says Sen. Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott told Breitbart News exclusively on Monday afternoon that the trial that Democrats are dragging former President Donald Trump through in New York is only driving more black voters away from Democrats — like President Joe Biden — and toward the Republican Party and Trump.

The first day of Trump’s trial was Monday, which began the process of jury selection. While no jurors were selected on Monday, at least 50 prospective ones were disqualified. Trump was in court in New York for the whole day on Monday to face the beginning of the process, and Scott—a possible vice presidential pick for the former president—told Breitbart News in the exclusive interview that this would not be happening if Trump were not running for president.

“The simple way of understanding what’s happening is if he was not running for president, he would not be on trial,” Scott said. “That’s why I started with election engineering. The facts of the case are, frankly—the expiration of this being a legal challenge—in and of itself a point we should all reflect upon.

“I think of it as election engineering,” Scott said. “They’re literally trying to engineer the results they want by keeping President Trump off the campaign trail. Frankly, it’s an assault on American justice.”“No is the simple answer,” Scott said when asked if the jury that is eventually selected will be impartial. “I do not believe it. Frankly, I believe Bragg—the prosecutor—is not looking for a fair trial. He’s not looking for justice.

