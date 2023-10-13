CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and ANNIE MAFILE - Darryl George, center left, a 17-year-old junior, and his mother Darresha George, center right, share words of encouragement before walking across the street to go into Barbers Hill High School after Darryl served a 5-day in-school suspension for not cutting his hair Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Mont Belvieu.

By the time George is allowed to return to Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, in November, he will have missed 56 of 67 days of regular classroom instruction to start his junior year. The family has filed aalleging the state failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.

After George spent weeks on in-school suspension, his family received a letter from the school principalfor the dress code violations and other transgressions: violating the tardy policy, disrupting the in-school suspension classroom and not complying with school directives. headtopics.com

George's mother, Darresha George, said he once used a profanity to express frustration with the in-school suspension. The family said George also has had two tardy violations. But they see the refusal to cut his hair as the root of the issue.George on Thursday attended his first day at the disciplinary school, where he sits in a cubicle and does schoolwork.

Dress code and hair violations disproportionately affect students of color, said Ashley Sawyer, senior staff attorney at the Advancement Project, a civil rights advocacy organization. She said students are pressured to conform to standards that may not factor in their culture and heritage, such as wearing natural hair. headtopics.com

Men in the family going back generations have had locs. The hairstyle has cultural and religious importance, Darresha George said.

Black student disciplined over hairstyle hopes to 'start being a kid again'For more than a month, Darryl George, a Black high school student in Texas, spent each school day sitting by himself in punishment over his hairstyle

