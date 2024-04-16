Black Shark Launches Smart Ring with Impressive Battery Life

The smart ring market is picking up steam as more companies jump in. Now, Black Shark , a Chinese gaming tech company backed by Xiaomi and known for its gaming smartphones and accessories, is also getting in on the action.

Black Shark has launched for sale in China the Black Shark Ring after teasing it for a while on its social media accounts, particularly on the Chinese platform). Although the brand hasn't unveiled all the details yet, it has shared some information about the smart ring's battery life, a few of its health-related features and its price.According to multiple official posts on Weibo, the Black Shark Ring is set to provide an impressive 180 days of battery life.

The Black Shark Ring tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, HRV , and body temperature. The company also says it can track sleep patterns and data.Regarding the price, the company has announced it will be 599 Chinese yuan . For example, the Oura Ring price starts at $299 and it has an additional subscription plan. There's no confirmation yet if the Black Shark Ring will be available outside of China. However, we will keep you informed with any updates.

Black Shark Smart Ring Gaming Tech Battery Life Chinese Company

