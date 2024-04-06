Black police officer alleges racial discrimination and constructive termination

William Pepe says the problems had existed for at least a year when the chief of police ordered Pepe into his office to scold him for not writing enough traffic tickets. Pepe, who was the Pompton Lakes Police Department ’s only Black officer at the time, said the meeting was part of a pattern of disparate treatment he endured on the job and at the hands of Chief Derek Clark.
It is one of several allegations Pepe, 41, made in a legal notice announcing that he intends to sue the borough, its council and police department, alleging that his career trajectory 'came to a grinding halt' after he expressed concerns to his union about his supervisors’ conduct. Pepe alleges he was subjected to a hostile and retaliatory work environment that led to 'work-related mental health issues' and culminated in his 'constructive termination,' which occurs when an employer’s conduct effectively forces an employee to resign
William Pepe Black Police Officer Racial Discrimination Constructive Termination Pompton Lakes Police Department
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »
Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »