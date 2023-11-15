Black New Jersey Police Officer Files Lawsuit Over Hairstyle Discrimination

A Black New Jersey police officer has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was discriminated against for wearing a particular hairstyle. Chian Weeks-Rivera said she was flagged for a dress code violation by her superiors at the Maplewood Police Department, where she's worked for over a decade. Weekes-Rivera said she's been wearing her hair in Bantu knots, a protective style that is sectioned and twisted, almost regularly.

She was told the violation was the result of an anonymous internal affairs complaint having to do with her appearance."I'm asking questions because I'm just like, 'I'm a little confused. Like my outfit?'" she said.The complaint was sustained by her captain and put on her permanent file. Her attorney, John Coyle, said Weekes-Rivera was wrongly targeted and disciplined as a result of her race and ethnicit

United States Headlines Read more: FOX5NY »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC7NY: New Jersey Man Accused of Spraying Police Officers in Capitol Attack Appears in CourtA New Jersey man accused of spraying police officer s with a chemical irritant in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol made an initial federal court appearance Monday and was ordered held without bail until trial.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

ABC: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Visits Kibbutz Near Gaza BorderFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visits Kibbutz Kfar Aza near the Gaza Border in Israel, meeting with government officials and victims of terrorist attacks. He surveys the destroyed kibbutz, which was attacked by Hamas militants in October.

Source: ABC | Read more »

POLİTİCO: New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Announces Senate Run New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announces her candidacy for the 2024 Democratic U.S. Senate primary, aiming to replace the indicted U.S. Sen.(D-N.J.). She becomes the frontrunner due to her husband's position as governor and her extensive network of party leaders.

Source: politico | Read more »

NJDOTCOM: Tammy Murphy Announces Candidacy for New Jersey Senate SeatTammy Murphy, a former finance executive, has declared her intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey . She aims to become the first woman to represent the state in the Senate. Other candidates may also join the race.

Source: njdotcom | Read more »

NJDOTCOM: 18-Year-Old Chad Wood Elected to Sparta Board of Education in New JerseyChad Wood, an 18-year-old high school graduate, has been elected to the Sparta Board of Education in New Jersey , making him one of the youngest people to hold such a position in the state.

Source: njdotcom | Read more »

NBCPHİLADELPHİA: New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Launches Bid for U.S. Senate New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has launched a bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in next year’s contest. Her candidacy announced Wednesday puts her in the running to become the first woman elected to the Senate from New Jersey .

Source: NBCPhiladelphia | Read more »