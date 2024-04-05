Black+Decker Steamers Recalled Due to Burn Hazard

Certain Black+Decker steamers have been recalled due to a burn hazard caused by the potential to expel, spray, or leak hot water. The recall affects four different models of the Easy Garment Steamers , with a total of 1.6 million units impacted. This includes 518,500 units that were previously repaired as part of a 2022 recall. Since the original recall, there have been 317 reports of hot water expelling from the steamers, resulting in 82 burn injuries, including seven second-degree burns.

The CPSC's notice revealed that 94 of the incidents occurred with repaired steamers or models with the updated design, leading to 19 burn injuries. The Black+Decker steamers were sold at various retailers, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, between June 2021 and February 2024, with prices ranging from $14 to $23

Black+Decker Steamers Recall Burn Hazard Easy Garment Steamers CPSC Injuries Retailers

