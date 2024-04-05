Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamers Recalled Due to Burn Hazard

The impacted products include Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamers with the model numbers HGS011, HGS011F, HGS011S, and HGS011T. The recalled steamers can potentially release, spray or leak hot water while in use, posing a burn risk. More than 500,000 Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamers were previously recalled in November 2022. The repaired steamers are also being recalled as there have been reports of burn injuries, even after steamers were fixed.

The recalled steamers were manufactured in China and came in multiple colors with large handles and the BLACK+DECKER name on the base of the product. They measure about 11 inches high and 6 inches wide. The steamers impacted by the recall were sold online, including on Amazon and Blackanddeckerappliances

Black+Decker Easy Garment Steamers Recall

