Björk's Extravagant Looks: A Journey Through the Years

Björk has brought a wonderess uniqueness to every red carpet and stage that she graces. Of course, there was the infamous Marjan Pejoski “swan dress” worn to the 2001 Academy Awards (which would later be displayed in the Museum of Modern Art), but it is hardly the first, or last, memorable ensemble from. On the red carpet, she tends to opt for quirky, sculptural pieces that could double as artwork, often in metallic shades with an emphasis of glitter.
On stage, it is all about the over-the-top costume, often constructed with various, voluminous layers and a matching headpiece for good measure. Here, a look back at Björk’s most extravagant looks through the years.Björk attends The AIM Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on September 26, 2023 in London, England.Bjork performs on stage during a concert of her tour "Cornucopia" at Wiener Stadthalle on September 19, 2023 in Vienna, Austria.Bjork performs onstage during her Cornucopia Tour at Tokyo Garden Theater on March 31, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan
