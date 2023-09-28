Björk's Extravagant Looks: A Journey Through the Years

Björk has brought a wonderess uniqueness to every red carpet and stage that she graces. Of course, there was the infamous Marjan Pejoski “swan dress” worn to the 2001 Academy Awards (which would later be displayed in the Museum of Modern Art), but it is hardly the first, or last, memorable ensemble from. On the red carpet, she tends to opt for quirky, sculptural pieces that could double as artwork, often in metallic shades with an emphasis of glitter.

On stage, it is all about the over-the-top costume, often constructed with various, voluminous layers and a matching headpiece for good measure. Here, a look back at Björk’s most extravagant looks through the years.Björk attends The AIM Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on September 26, 2023 in London, England.Bjork performs on stage during a concert of her tour "Cornucopia" at Wiener Stadthalle on September 19, 2023 in Vienna, Austria.Bjork performs onstage during her Cornucopia Tour at Tokyo Garden Theater on March 31, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan





wmag » / 🏆 536. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Reunite In Style for “Bongos”The two teamed up with stylist Kollin Carter for the video’s extravagant, colorful looks

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 543. / 22,5 Read more »

Mýa Looks Back on 25 Years in the Music Industry: ‘It’s Just a Beautiful Journey’The “Case of the Ex” singer stopped by Billboard News to chat about her new single “Whine” with Bounty Killer, some of her most memorable fashion moments and more.

Source: billboard - 🏆 157. / 28,125 Read more »

Book Review: 'America Fantastica' entertaining journey that looks at consequences of liesIn “America Fantastica,” novelist Tim O'Brien explores the impact of deception and lies on the country with a satire that begins with a simple bank robbery. In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo writes that O'Brien proves he remains one of the most powerful writers with his first novel in two decades.

Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »

USD Index looks to revisit the 106.00 barrier, looks at data, FedspeakThe greenback looks to extend its strong weekly recovery and already flirts with the key barrier at 106.00 the figure when measured by the USD Index (DXY) on Friday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72,072 Read more »

USD Index looks side-lined in the low 106.00s, looks at FedspeakThe USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, looks slightly bid around the 106.30 zone on Friday. USD Index l

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72,072 Read more »

Taylor Swift Looks ‘Bejeweled’ in Rhinestone Shorts at Kansas City Chiefs Game: Shop Similar LooksThe star sported a chic game-day look for during another Travis Kelce football match. Get the look for less here.

Source: billboard - 🏆 157. / 28,125 Read more »