Bivona Advocacy Child Center Hosts Child Abuse Summit

Bivona Advocacy Child Center is hosting its Child Abuse Summit at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month . The summit aims to raise awareness on child abuse and educate the public on its prevalence and how to address it.

