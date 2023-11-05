Bitfinex Reports Minor Information Security Incident

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex experienced a minor information security incident when one of its customer support agents was hacked. The agent had limited access to customer support boards, and no server, wallet, or database infrastructure was accessed. Customer assets and password information were not at risk. Bitfinex is reviewing the incident and reaching out to affected customers.

United States Headlines Read more: COINTELEGRAPH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEBLOCK__: Bitfinex suffered 'minor' phishing attack, will notify affected usersThe hacker was unable to broach Bitfinex's core systems and at no time were user funds in danger, the company said in a statement.

Source: TheBlock__ | Read more »

DALLAS_OBSERVER: Update to Our Privacy Policy in Compliance with CCPAWe have made changes to our Privacy Policy to meet the requirements of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA). The CCPA introduces new terms and definitions that are applicable to this policy. Personal Information is defined as information that can be linked to a specific consumer or household. The definition excludes certain types of information such as publicly available data, deidentified or aggregated consumer information, and information protected by other acts. Selling refers to the transfer of personal information in exchange for monetary or other valuable consideration.

Source: dallas_observer | Read more »

FOX43: MLB settles lawsuits from minor league teams, avoids possible antitrust challenge at Supreme CourtThe New York Yankees made some cuts. It’s officially the offseason for everyone, and the Yankees made some moves right away, putting six players on outright waivers.

Source: fox43 | Read more »

WFAA: MLB settles lawsuits from minor league teams, avoids possible antitrust challenge at Supreme CourtThe New York Yankees made some cuts. It’s officially the offseason for everyone, and the Yankees made some moves right away, putting six players on outright waivers.

Source: wfaa | Read more »

KHOU: MLB settles minor league lawsuits, avoiding high-profile Supreme Court caseThere are some things you can do now to help prepare for a smooth transition.

Source: KHOU | Read more »

10TV: MLB settles minor league lawsuits, avoiding high-profile Supreme Court caseThe New York Yankees made some cuts. It’s officially the offseason for everyone, and the Yankees made some moves right away, putting six players on outright waivers.

Source: 10TV | Read more »