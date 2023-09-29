Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need According to the data analytics firm CryptoQuant, the Taker Buy Sell Ratio indicator on Binance is seeing an uptick.
Shortly after this indicator saw spikes in the Taker Buy Sell Ratio at the start of 2023, Bitcoin price kick-started a massive bull rally.
The current spikes could suggest that short-term accumulation might be happening under the hood. Conclusion: Bull Trap disguised in rally or the other way around?week’s article from last week is still in play. Instead of getting rejected at the 20-week EMA, BTC price could retest the 200-day SMA at nearly $28,000 and face a sell-off.
The bull trap should come into play at this level and kickstart a sell-off. But if BTC does extend, then it is probably heading higher to collect the buy-side liquidity around the $30,000 psychological level as shown in the chart below. headtopics.com
But if this is, in fact, a play to trap the bears, then Bitcoin price should flip the $30,000 psychological level and hold above it. In such a case, sidelined buyers could jump to accumulate, pushing BTC higher to potentially $35,000.