Bitcoin traders eye $28K – Solana, Cardano and Tellor lead Altcoin bump

Bitcoin (BTC) prices held steady above the $27,000 level Friday even as broader financial markets showed mixed movements. Global oil prices retreated Some analysts priced in a 90% chance of the ETF getting approved in the first week of October, impacting bearish positions. Strength in crypto markets seemed to bump majors, such as Solana’s SOL and Cardano’s ADA tokens – each adding as much as 4.

5%.

Traders at Japanese exchange Bitbank said in a daily note that they expect bitcoin prices to move towards the $28,000 level, citingoptimism. “Despite the fact that the SEC postponed their decision to approve or disapprove Ark, BlackRock, and Valkyrie’s bitcoin ETFs this week, the market’s hope for spot bitcoin ETF approval seems to have been revitalized following the Ether Futures ETF decision,” analyst Yuya Hasegawa shared.

Meanwhile, Tellor’s TRB tokens continued a multi-week rally to rise some 10% in the past 24 hours, extending monthly gains to over 250%, data from CoinGecko shows. High funding rates on TRB futures could explain some of the demand for these tokens, analysts at Coinalyze said in a message, amid the lack of fundamental catalysts. headtopics.com

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Bitcoin Traders Eye $28K; Solana, Cardano and Tellor Lead Altcoin BumpTraders at Japanese exchange Bitbank said in a daily note that they expect bitcoin prices to move towards the $28,000 level, citing ETF optimism.

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cryptos & Ethereum – American Wrap 29 SeptemberBitcoin traders eye $28K – Solana, Cardano and Tellor lead Altcoin bump Bitcoin (BTC) prices held steady above the $27,000 level Friday even as broade

Why Mine Bitcoin Or Stake Ethereum, When Bitcoin Spark Makes It Much Easier?Cryptocurrency mining or staking has become a popular way of engaging with cryptocurrency to earn rewards. Bitcoin Spark enters with an innovative

Solana Beach trailblazer honored by Rep. Mike LevinLisa Montes is a descendant of the original Mexican families who settled in La Colonia de Eden Gardens in Solana Beach in the 1920s.

Crypto Markets Add $30B Daily as Bitcoin Price Soars Above $27K (Market Watch)Some of the most notable gainers today include Compound, ApeCoin, Aave, and Pepe.

FTX’s $3.4B crypto liquidation: What it means for crypto marketsAmong the different cryptocurrencies set for liquidation, Solana tops the pile with a value of $1.16 billion, and Bitcoin is the second-largest asset held, valued at $560 million.

after a surge, while stocks in Asia and Europe inched higher as of Asian afternoon hours.markets were buoyed mainly as participants expected increased demand in the short term as a formal ether (ETH) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) was floated by financial giant VanEck. However, some analysts warned of selling pressure on riskier assets such as bitcoin, citing all-time highs in certain oil markets.

Some analysts priced in a 90% chance of the ETF getting approved in the first week of October, impacting bearish positions. Strength in crypto markets seemed to bump majors, such as Solana’s SOL and Cardano’s ADA tokens – each adding as much as 4.5%.

Traders at Japanese exchange Bitbank said in a daily note that they expect bitcoin prices to move towards the $28,000 level, citingoptimism.

“Despite the fact that the SEC postponed their decision to approve or disapprove Ark, BlackRock, and Valkyrie’s bitcoin ETFs this week, the market’s hope for spot bitcoin ETF approval seems to have been revitalized following the Ether Futures ETF decision,” analyst Yuya Hasegawa shared.

Meanwhile, Tellor’s TRB tokens continued a multi-week rally to rise some 10% in the past 24 hours, extending monthly gains to over 250%, data from CoinGecko shows. High funding rates on TRB futures could explain some of the demand for these tokens, analysts at Coinalyze said in a message, amid the lack of fundamental catalysts.

Funding rates are periodic payments that traders on perpetual futures markets pay from one side of the trade to the other. Depending on their open positions, traders will either pay or receive funding. The payments ensure there are always participants on both sides of the trade.

Participants utilize sophisticated strategies to collect funding rates while hedging losses due to token movements – which may, eventually, create market imbalance and