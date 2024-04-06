Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Net Inflows, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Sees Outflow

According to SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $213 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows. In contrast, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) experienced a significant net outflow of $79.3 million in a single day, contributing to GBTC's historical net outflow, which now stands at $15.31 billion.

Among the Bitcoin spot ETFs, BlackRock's ETF, IBIT, observed the highest single-day net inflow of approximately $144 million, contributing to IBIT's total historical net inflow of $14.4 billion.BlackRock updated its Bitcoin ETF prospectus on April 5, adding major Wall Street firms like ABN AMRO Clearing, Citadel Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and UBS Securities as new authorized participants. These firms join others like JPMorgan Securities, Jane Street Capital, Macquarie Capital and Virtu America

Bitcoin Spot Etfs Net Inflow Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Outflow Blackrock IBIT

