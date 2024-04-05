Bitcoin's Price Volatility Continues Amid US Government's BTC Sell-Off Plan

Bitcoin 's price action remained choppy this week, with a brief recovery to $69,000 followed by a plunge below $65,000. The drop is largely attributed to the US government's plan to sell its BTC stash from the Silk Road seizure, causing concern among traders.

However, historical data suggest that markets typically move in the opposite direction of the crowd's expectation. Santiment's analysis highlighted a trend of market upswings following spikes in crowd interest surrounding the Silk Road.

