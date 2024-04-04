Bitcoin's Negative Correlation with S&P 500

Bitcoin , the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization, now has a mostly negative correlation with the S&P 500 , one of the benchmark US stock market indices. This makes Bitcoin a more attractive option for diversifying portfolios, but also makes it challenging for cryptocurrency traders to decipher price moves based on macroeconomic data .
Bitcoin Cryptocurrency S&P 500 Correlation Portfolio Diversification Macroeconomic Data
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Risky Assets Soar in Q1 2024: S&P 500 and Bitcoin PerformanceRisky assets have performed well in the first quarter of 2024, with the S&P 500 Index and Bitcoin recording significant gains. However, traders should be cautious as corrections are expected in the short term. Analysis of support levels in Bitcoin and altcoins is provided.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »