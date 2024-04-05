Bitcoin's All-Time High Pushes Crypto Trading Volume to $9.12 Trillion

Bitcoin 's all-time high pushed overall CEX crypto trading volume to new highs of $9.12 trillion, CCData shows. Crypto derivatives saw a declining market share despite the surge in trading volume . Crypto exchange Binance accounts for 38% of spot trading volume in centralized exchanges. Centralized exchanges' ( CEX s) trading volume reached an all-time high of $9.12 trillion as Bitcoin price reached a new high, a report from CCData released on Thursday showed.
The report also shows that Binance was the largest winner from the rise despite its challenges, swallowing much of the increased trading volume. Read more:Worldcoin and Ordinals prices fail to get support from Coinbase listing of ORDI, WLD perpetual contracts Crypto market trading volume recorded new highs March was an event-ridden month for the crypto market. After Bitcoin (BTC) soared to an all-time high of $73,737.94, several narratives kicked off, fueling increased market activit
Bitcoin Crypto Trading Volume CEX Binance Market Share
