Bitcoin Remains Below $66,000 as Rallies Are Met with Selling Action

Bitcoin remained below $66,000 late in the day during U.S. trading hours Wednesday after a couple of modest rallies were met with quick selling action. At $65,800 at press time, bitcoin was flat over the past 24 hours. Dragged down by 10% declines in bitcoin cash Bitcoin managed two rallies to around the $66,500 level on Wednesday, one move coming a softer than expected report on March growth in the U.S.

service industry and another coming after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he continued to expect rate cuts this year despite continued perkiness in both inflation and the economy. Most of bitcoin's rally in 2024 roughly came from mid-February to mid-March. It was during this time that the spot ETFs were regularly adding 5,000-13,000 bitcoin each day, even with sizable selling by Grayscale's GBTC. The action since, however, has seen big sales of bitcoin continuing at GBTC, while purchases into the other ETFs have slowe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CoinDesk / 🏆 291. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nearly $66 million invested in improving roads, trails, water quality in Rocky Mountain regionKatie joined the Denver7 team as a digital content producer in April of 2023.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Magic Square Allocates $66 Million Worth of SQR for Ecosystem Grant Program'Web3 App Store' Magic Square introduces grant program for developers with 120 million SQR tokens in funding

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin & Bitcoin Cash Among Top Crypto Gainers as Crypto Prices Pump: What About Green Bitcoin?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Does the Bitcoin halving impact cross-chain interoperability solutions?Beyond the immediate impact on Bitcoin pricing and miner rewards, Bitcoin halving influences cross-chain interoperability.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Driven by "Bigger Forces" Than ETFs: Top AnalystBitcoin ETFs might not be the main driving force behind the Bitcoin price action

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Major Bitcoin ETF Warning Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight‘$1 million Bitcoin’ advocate Samson Mow has commented on the recent outflows from Bitcoin ETFs

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »