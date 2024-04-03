Bitcoin Price Tests 200-Day EMA Amidst Lack of Upward Momentum

Bitcoin price is testing the 200-day EMA for a second time this week. A breakout above $69,000 and holding there with stable price action can lead to a long. A retest of $68,000 followed by a healthy rejection can lead to a short toward $60,800. Bitcoin (BTC) price is devoid of upward momentum, tethered to and testing a critical support as BTC bulls fail to show up on Wednesday. It comes amid anticipation for the halving event, estimated to be just over a week out.
Also Read: Markets may not see a new Bitcoin price ATH pre-halving unless $69K breaks Bitcoin tests 200-day EMA Bitcoin price has slipped below the support offered by a critical support level, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $65,574. However, the breakdown is not decisive as the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to hold above one of two trendlines that have been pivotal in BTC action for over six months. Analysts are watching this level with concern that if it gives in, it could lead to more losse
