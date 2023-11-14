Bitcoin Price Pullback Driven by Soft U.S. Inflation and Regulatory Uncertainties

Bitcoin's price recently surged above $37,000 but then corrected to $35,000 due to softer U.S. inflation, China's economic challenges, and regulatory uncertainties. This movement triggered the liquidation of $121 million worth of long futures contracts. The unexpected softening of U.S. inflation data on Nov. 14 also played a role. If the U.S. government's efforts to curb inflation without causing a recession are successful, Bitcoin may lose some of its appeal as a hedge.
United States Headlines
