Bitcoin Price Pullback Driven by Soft U.S. Inflation and Regulatory Uncertainties

Bitcoin's price recently surged above $37,000 but then corrected to $35,000 due to softer U.S. inflation, China's economic challenges, and regulatory uncertainties. This movement triggered the liquidation of $121 million worth of long futures contracts. The unexpected softening of U.S. inflation data on Nov. 14 also played a role. If the U.S. government's efforts to curb inflation without causing a recession are successful, Bitcoin may lose some of its appeal as a hedge.

United States Headlines Read more: COİNTELEGRAPH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, ApeCoin & Optimism – European Wrap 13 November Bitcoin and Ethereum price rallies have paused over the weekend, allowing investors to take a step back and look at the big picture.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Bitcoin price drops below $37,000 ahead of US CPI Bitcoin price touched the $37,900 level briefly on November 9 before retreating to $36,880 early on Monday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Bitcoin hovers around $36,800 as the end of first ETF approval window looms Bitcoin price corrected lower over the weekend after marking fresh 2023 highs last week.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

SFGATE: The 'most iconic' mansion in San Francisco just got a price cutHerbst Manor in Pacific Heights is for sale for $14 million. It was designed by prolific San Francisco architect Ernest Coxhead.

Source: SFGate | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Alien Prequel’s $130 Million Price Tag Reveals What Went Wrong With Ridley Scott’s FranchiseThe $130 million price tag of an Alien prequel movie is the perfect indicator of what exactly went wrong with the Ridley Scott sci-fi movie franchise.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers some lost ground around $1,940, US CPI data eyedGold price (XAU/USD) trades in positive territory during the early Asian session on Monday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »