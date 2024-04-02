Bitcoin Price Dips Below $65,000 as Long-Term Holders Sell

Bitcoin price briefly dipped below the $65,000 mark as long-term BTC holders started selling. Can BTC price close the week above $65,600? Bitcoin price fell over 7.1% during the past day, slipping below the $65,000 mark for the first time since March 24. The current week, or the 14th week of the year, is historically one of the worst weeks for Bitcoin’s price performance. BTC price fell an average of 8.

33% on the 14th week of the year, according to Bitcoin price fell over 6% in the past 24 hours, reaching a daily low of $64,610 at 1:35 pm (UTC), while trading volume for the world’s largest cryptocurrency rose over 75% during the day to $46 billion, according to “Bitcoin has failed its post-breakout retest. Bitcoin could still technically recover above the old all-time high of ~$69,000 before the new weekly candle close is in.” Bitcoin’s price needs to be sustained above the $65,600 weekly range low to avoid further losses, added Rekt Capita

