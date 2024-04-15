Bitcoin price could dip below $60,000 before BTC halving date amid elevated market risk . Ethereum price brews bullish reversal toward $4,000 contingent on how BTC bulls play their hand. Ripple price could revisit weekend lows below $0.4500 amid mounting overhead pressure. Bitcoin price has the broader cryptocurrency market on standby, awaiting a definitive directional bias.
Contingent on whether BTC shows strength or crashes further, ETH price could respond in kind. A show of strength could send Ethereum price higher. A breach of the upper boundary of the governing chart pattern above the $3,750 level would signal the opening of a long position. ETH/USDT 1-day chart Conversely, with the broader market still in the red, Ethereum price could continue the fall below the 100-day Simple Moving Average at $3,023.
Bitcoin BTC Price Dip Halving Ethereum Bullish Reversal Ripple Lows Market Risk Geopolitical Tensions Iran Israel
