Bitcoin Outperforms Gold as Peter Schiff Urges Investors to Sell

Gold started gaining momentum in mid-February, rising from around $2,000 per ounce to over $2,200 in late March, having held up well alongside other assets. However, Bitcoin has outperformed gold this year, gaining 55% compared to gold's 3.

4% increase. Peter Schiff, a prominent gold bug, suggested that it might be the last chance to sell Bitcoin and buy gold and silver at favorable prices. This statement sparked a debate on the environmental impact of gold mining compared to Bitcoin mining.

