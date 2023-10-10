Bitcoin needs Ethereum VM to reach its full potential — Web3 exec

Botanix Labs founder Willem Schroé argues a “huge amount of value” from real-world assets will be captured on Bitcoin, provided it connects to the Ethereum Virtual Machine.) adoption won’t happen until it bridges to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) — the first point of entry for many real-world assets moving on-chain, a Web3 executive argues.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, the founder of cross-chain infrastructure firm Botanix Labs, Willem Schroé, claimed Bitcoin “needs to start playing in the EVM world” for it to build real-world use cases to increase its adoption and utility.

“Bitcoin is the most technologically secure and truly decentralized protocol the EVM has proven itself to be the application layer for the global financial system,” Schroé said. We've added Ethereum onto the Bitcoin Network's secure foundation to harness the security of its Proof-of-Work mechanism.While Bitcoin is typically used as a peer-to-peer payment system or for storing value, Schroé said its potential won’t be fulfilled unless the cryptocurrency can connect to the broader financial system, such as with security and commodity markets. headtopics.com

Connecting Bitcoin to Ethereum-based real-world assets, stablecoins, decentralized finance and nonfungible tokens via the EVM is the first step in that direction, Schroé argued.Schroé’s Botanix Labs aims to connect the Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems through its “Spiderchain” — a proof-of-stake layer 2 that implements EVM to EVM bridges to enable Bitcoin to interact with the EVM.

* Many pro Bip300 -- popular usecases are Privacy, Scaling, and experimentation (get new OP codes now)believes, the author of The Bitcoin Standard, opposes the idea of issuing altcoins on Bitcoin, suggesting that “good money” is the only token needed. headtopics.com

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

Bitcoin's And Ethereum's Weakness Fixed With Bitcoin Spark's Impressive Whale Resistance TechnologyBitcoin Spark is initiating a new beginning that solves the weaknesses and limitations found on the Ethereum and Bitcoin networks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC to dip, taking altcoins with itBitcoin (BTC) price shows weakness as it approaches a key hurdle. Rejection for BTC could prompt altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) to cras

While Everyone FOMOs Ethereum, Bitcoin Spark Is Set To Mint A New Crypto EliteCrypto Blog

Bitcoiner drops BitVM paper — bringing Ethereum-like contracts to BitcoinBitcoin developer Robin Linus of ZeroSync has unveiled “BitVM,” which proposes to bring Ethereum-like contracts to life on Bitcoin. Its architecture is based on fraud proofs and its implementation doesn’t require a hard fork.

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Polkadot, Bitcoin & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 10 OctoberPolkadot (DOT) price has been on a stealth downtrend since early in the year, recording lower highs and lower lows with the upside potential capped un

Are Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) in Trouble After This Bitcoin Update?Whole shape of cryptocurrency market might change if BitVM ends up being successful