Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity falling to a 14-month low should not worry BTC investors

e past, the network was widely utilized for conducting faster transactions, but LN seems to be losing the amount of BTC on it at the moment.Bitcoin Lightning Network, at its peak in March 2022, was operating more than 20,000 nodes. Since then, the nodes on the network began falling considerably.

The capacity, on the other hand, refers to the BTC present on the network at the given time. This, however, is not as important as nodes. The reason behind it is that capacity simply represents the liquidity function of the network, which can increase or decrease as it only refers to the volume of total payment.

Thus, the recent decline in the capacity is not a matter of concern. Over the past four months, the number of BTC on the network has been declining consistently, falling by 13.7% from 5,468 BTC to 4,716 BTC. “Node operators are beginning to discover that they can accomplish the same or more with less capacity. headtopics.com

This was in reference to the protocol slashing its nodes’ capacity by 48% towards the end of August, stating the reason behind the decision to properly align capital and manage channels to the right peers.While the decline in capacity is not a concern, a fall in nodes or lack of growth certainly is.

