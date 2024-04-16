Bitcoin Leaving Exchanges at Highest Rate in 15 Months as Halving Approaches

The neutralization of funding rates in crypto perpetual markets following the drawdown suggested that the correction was healthy and that volatility may eventually decline.

With the Bitcoin halving a few days away, the amount of BTC leaving centralized exchanges has risen to levels not seen for more than 15 months. At the same time, the number of BTC that have not moved in over a year has declined significantly., these on-chain activities come as Bitcoin recovers from a two-day plunge that triggered a massive liquidation cascade over the weekend.The net amount of BTC that exited exchanges on April 12 was the highest seen since January 2023.

In the last month, long-term holders have been selling their assets at roughly 16,800 BTC daily. Analysts have discovered a similarity between the actions of BTC holders currently and in December 2020, shortly before the market recorded a major pump. Bitfinex said this trend is often a precursor to a market downturn and usually lasts about seven months. The pattern suggests this cycle may experience a similar growth phase and that the market may be six months away from the BTC peak. However, this cycle may differ as prices have risen, with BTC recording a new all-time high before the halving.around $63,000, slightly up from its weekend bottom of $61,200. The market saw liquidations of more than $1.

Bitcoin Exchanges Halving BTC On-Chain Activities

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin: 111,000 BTC Removed From Crypto Exchanges, What's Behind ItBalance of Bitcoin whales has likewise increased by 220,000 BTC this year

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin exchanges' BTC balances have dropped almost $10B in 2024Bitcoin exchange balances are 'down only' as $9.5 billion in BTC exits in 2024.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

673 BTC Bought by Bitcoin Whale as BTC Price Eyes ReboundBitcoin whale with accumulation of 4,451 BTC boosts holdings

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin & Bitcoin Cash Among Top Crypto Gainers as Crypto Prices Pump: What About Green Bitcoin?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Bitcoin Cash & Bitcoin SV Pumping as Bitcoin Minetrix Nears Exchange ListingCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Bitcoin Behemoth: BlackRock Flips OKX and Kraken in BTC HoldingsBlackRock's BTC holdings surpass those of OKX and Kraken exchanges combined

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »