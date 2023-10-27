Bitcoin Is Rallying. Is Crypto Digital Gold Again?

Bitcoin rallied this past week by more than 14%, briefly topping $35,000 on Tuesday, its highest level since May 2022, then drifted down to roughly $34,000. Still, Bitcoin was up some 30% in two weeks.
The rally was driven by hopes that the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. But that may not be the only catalyst. “As the broader stock market has struggled, Bitcoin has benefited and appreciated in value,” says James Butterfill, head of research at digital-asset investment manager CoinShares.
Traders flocked to gold as conflict in the Middle East erupted. While proponents long dubbed Bitcoin “digital gold,” it hasn’t always performed as a haven asset. But that may be changing. “In an analysis from 2015 onward, Bitcoin has responded positively to increased geopolitical risk,” says Butterfill. headtopics.com
Meanwhile, Coinbase Global fell 5% for the week amid a wider tech selloff. Coinbase is a Bitcoin proxy; while a spot ETF won’t be traded on Coinbase, the broker offers custody services, and profits from anything that will attract institutions and trading. On Wednesday, Bitcoin trading volumes across exchanges rose almost 200%, noted data provider CoinMarketCap.Last WeekMarkets Volatility hit the government bond markets, sending the 10-year below 5%.
Companies China said it was investigating Foxconn over taxes. The company’s founder, Terry Gou, who holds a 12.5% stake, is running for president of Taiwan. The UAW reached a tentative deal with Ford, which Stellantis and General Motors said they would match. Reuters reported Nvidia was developing PC chips using Arm technology, a threat to Intel. Microsoft beat on cloud earnings; Alphabet struggled with slowing cloud revenues; Meta Platforms more than doubled profits. headtopics.com