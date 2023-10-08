Bitcoin is a ‘super logical’ step on the tech tree: OpenAI CEO

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Altman expressed his excitement for Bitcoin and also said he was “super against” CBDCs.“I think this idea that we have a global currency that is outside of the control of any government is a super logical and important step on the tech tree.

The OpenAI boss' wide-ranging interview with Rogan covered his thoughts on Bitcoin as a world reserve currency and his concerns about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Altman, who also serves as founder of Worldcoin, said the shift to a “technologically enabled world,” including Bitcoin, could help reduce corruption.“One of the things that I've observed, obviously many other people too, is corruption is such an incredible hindrance to getting anything done in a society to make it forward progress,” said Altman.

“But in a world where payments, for example, are no longer like bags of cash but done somehow digitally and somebody, even if you're using Bitcoin, can like watch those flows," he said, adding:Meanwhile, Rogan expressed his own optimism for Bitcoin despite skepticism of the wider cryptocurrency industry, saying he believes it can become a “universal viable currency. headtopics.com

“The real fascinating crypto is Bitcoin. To me, that's the one that I think has the most likely possibility of becoming a universal viable currency. It's limited in the amount that there can be people mine it with their own .”Altman, however, has been a long supporter of Bitcoin well before the podcast.

“I'm very worried about central bank digital currency and that being tied to a social credit score. That scares the shit out of me. The push to that is not for the overall good of society, that's for control.”“There's many things that I’m disappointed that the U.S. headtopics.com

