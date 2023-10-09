Bitcoin holders get clean slate; Will BTC price choose $30,000 or $25,000?

Bitcoin price trades around $28,000 with no signs of directional bias. The 7-day, 30-day, 90-day and 180-day MVRV are all close to zero, providing a clean slate for BTC. Sell-side and buy-side liquidity are present 10% and 9% away at roughly $30,300 and $24,900. inant and that a sharp move in BTC is likely to arrive soon.

At the start of this week, the CME FedWatch Tool showed a 30.9% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike. After the recent jobs report, this number has dropped to 21.2%. The majority still believe that the Fed will keep the policy rate of 5.25% to 5.50% unchanged. CME FedWatch Tool In the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed hinted at one more rate hike in 2023 should the data call for it.

