Bitcoin hits 17-month high as Powell strikes less hawkish chord

This notion saw traders pivot out of the dollar and into risk-driven assets, benefiting cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin crossed the $35,000 mark for the first time since May 2022. A series of high-profile bankruptcies in the crypto market- including Terra, Three Arrows Capital and most notably FTX, had triggered deep declines in crypto prices over the past year. The world’s largest crypto token had sunk to as low as $15,000 in late-2022.

But the token has been on a tear in recent weeks, benefiting greatly from speculation that an exchange-traded fund that directly tracks the price of bitcoin will soon be approved in U.S. markets.On the technical front, bitcoin was also seemingly close to retracing a bulk of its bear market decline over the past year.

“Just a few hundred dollars higher at $36k is the 38.2% fibo retracement of the entire bear market decline from $69k to $15.5k,” Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG said in a tweet.We encourage you to use comments to engage with other users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other. However, in order to maintain the high level of discourse we’ve all come to value and expect, please keep the following criteria in mind: Include punctuation and upper and lower cases.

{username} Just Now Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items . This comment has already been saved in your Saved Items Author's response{commentContent} Reply 00 Report {username} Just NowAuthor's response Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items .

United States Headlines Read more: INVESTINGCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COINDESK: 15 Years After the Bitcoin White Paper, Bitcoin Builder Culture FlourishesAubrey Strobel is the host of The Aubservation podcast, and an advisor to Lolli and Trust Machines.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more ⮕

AP: Powell likely to underscore inflation concerns even as Fed leaves key rate unchangedFor the first time in nearly two years, the Federal Reserve is set Wednesday to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting — the clearest sign to date that the Fed is edging closer to the end of its rate-hiking campaign.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: Powell likely to underscore inflation concerns even as Fed leaves key rate unchangedFor the first time in nearly two years, the Federal Reserve is set Wednesday to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting — the clearest sign to date that the Fed is edging closer to the end of its rate-hiking campaign.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: Powell likely to underscore inflation concerns even as Fed leaves key rate unchangedFor the first time in nearly two years, the Federal Reserve is set Wednesday to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting — the clearest sign to date that the Fed is edging closer to the end of its rate-hiking campaign.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: WATCH LIVE: Jerome Powell to speak after Federal Reserve kept interest rates steadyEden Villalovas is a breaking news reporter. Eden graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in May 2022, where she served as the managing editor of the Bold.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/CHF oscillates at around 0.9100 as Fed keeps rates on hold, eyes on Powell conferencesThe USD/CHF retreats some from daily highs reached at 0.9107, though it remains trading within the 0.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕