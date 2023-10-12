Bitcoin Falls Back Into a Familiar Slump as Bullish Trend Peters Out

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell back Thursday, extending declines for a sixth day despite widespread advances seen in other risk-sensitive assets, with gains from a recent bullish trend fizzling out as cryptos returned to familiar trading ranges.

The price of Bitcoin has fallen 1.5% over the past 24 hours to below $26,750, with the largest digital asset hitting its lowest levels so far this month, having retreated from levels near $28,000 held as recently as last weekend.

A return to the $26,000 zone is a grim move for Bitcoin, which spent more than a month stagnating in this range as historically low volatility and trading volumes saw investor interest wane. The late-September rally up to around $28,500 had spurred calls of a new bullish streak with the psychologically important $30,000 level in view. headtopics.com

Bitcoin has been trading in opposition to the stock market, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 have seen four straight days of gains. Some analysts say that crypto traders are positioning more conservatively for how fresh conflict in the Middle East could ultimately dent demand for the riskiest assets—but another possibility is that Bitcoin has just got boring again.

U.S. consumer-price index (CPI) inflation data due Thursday may be a catalyst for Bitcoin to go back above $27,000, but it could also firmly lodge the token in the sticky $26,000 level as Bitcoin has seemed impervious to recent macroeconomic moves. headtopics.com

Beyond Bitcoin, Ether —the second-largest crypto—shed 1% to $1,550. Smaller tokens or altcoins were also in the red, with Cardano down less than 1% and Polygon slipping 2%. Memecoins were unspared, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu each shedding about 1%.

