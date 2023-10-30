Bitcoin Eyes ‘Golden Cross’ Ahead of Fed, Key Economic Data: What Lies Ahead?

Bitcoin remains in a pivotal price range around $34,000, with an upcoming Fed decision likely to influence its next move.

Bitcoin could form a golden cross ahead of a key week, while Ethereum is eyeing $1,910, $2,010, and $2,130 if it surpasses the $1,840 resistance.has been in a consolidation phase around the $34,000 level following last week's rebound, maintaining its recent gains within a pivotal price range.

Nevertheless, it can be said that the positive outlook will be maintained as long as the indicator remains above 80. On the other hand, in daily closes below $33,200, it may become possible to test the July peak of $31,400. headtopics.com

The cryptocurrency, which bottomed out in the $16,000 region during this period, has entered a gradual recovery phase over the last year.Looking at Bitcoin's peaks and troughs over the last two years, it is seen that Fib 0.236 has turned into support as of last week. According to this approach, we see that the next obstacle is formed in the $ 36,500 region, which corresponds to Fib 0.382.

A significant point to note on the Bitcoin chart relates to the positions of the 50-day Moving Average (MA) and the 200-day MA. In September, Bitcoin experienced a"However, this negative sentiment was averted as buyers managed to uphold Bitcoin's value above the $25,700 support level, bolstering optimism for future prospects. Come October, Bitcoin has shifted up a gear and is now about to form a"Golden Cross" on the verge of a positive crossover at key moving averages. headtopics.com

This article is written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute a solicitation, offer, advice, or recommendation to invest as such it is not intended to incentivize the purchase of assets in any way. I would like to remind you that any type of asset, is evaluated from multiple points of view and is highly risky and therefore, any investment decision and the associated risk remains with the investor.The U.S.

