Bitcoin Consolidates as Bulls and Bears Battle for Supremacy

Bitcoin is likely to remain range-bound for a few days as the bulls and the bears battle it out for supremacy before the halving. The bears hold the edge in the near term, as the 14th week of the year has historically seen During Bitcoin’s range-bound action, traders are likely to focus on the performance of the spot Bitcoin-exchange traded funds, which have been the primary driver of the price. A comparison may be made with March, which saw a sharp uptick in trading volume.

What are the important levels to watch out for in Bitcoin and altcoins? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out. The repeated failure of the bulls to propel the price above $71,770 may have tempted the short-term traders to throw in their towel. That sent the price tumbling below the 20-day exponential moving average ($67,646) on April 2

