) educator based in Tanzania has scaled Africa’s highest peak, Kilimanjaro, sponsoring the entire trip through Bitcoin and Nostr donations.Kweks, (not his real name) crowdfunded over $1,700 in Bitcoin (0.0018 BTC) to cover the costs of the hike, which doubled up as an announcement for a new Bitcoin education academy in Tanzania.

Kweks carried and waved a giant Nostr flag while sharing status updates throughout the multi-day hike on X, Nostr and WhatsApp. Speaking from Tanzania, Kweks explained to Cointelegraph that while the money raised was meaningful to cover the costs of getting into the National Park, the impact was primarily educational:

The ascent demonstrated to his local community that a global base of Nostriches (users of Nostr), and generous Bitcoin advocates around the world were happy to support Kweks’ climb and educational work on the ground in Tanzania. headtopics.com

There is, evidently, some understanding of Bitcoin in Tanzania, Kweks explained—but one of the key challenges is “offramps,” into local currency. The likes of Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini do not operate in Tanzania, so swapping cash for Bitcoin and vice versa can be challenging.

Ultimately, Bitcoin adoption in Tanzania is very different from the United Kingdom, where Kweks spent 25 years of his life prior to moving to Tanzania.There is, he explains, more of a barter system in place in East Africa. It can be a challenge to explain money and hyperinflation and the reasons why a currency with a programmed inflation rate, such as Bitcoin could offer an alternative economic system to society. headtopics.com

Ultimately, the key to unlocking Bitcoin education is to use terms relevant to people: “I do speak to them about how much bread is going up and how much fuel is going up, and they understand that,” Kweks explained.

