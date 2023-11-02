Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction, Ripple (XRP) Developments, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate: Bits Recap Nov 2

Ripple’s XRP saw a price jump and increased activity from large investors, signaling a positive trend.The price of the primary cryptocurrency has been booming lately, touching the $36,000 mark (per CoinGecko’s data) for the first time in a year and a half. As such, numerous analysts have used the opportunity to lay out predictions regarding the asset’s possible future valuation.BTC could continue its uptrend in the following months and rise to $38,000 before the year’s end.

Another person who gave their two cents on the matter was Luke Broyles. In his view, BTC has a chance ofto the astonishing level of $3 million per coin based on potential growth comparable to the Internet’s early expansion.that the six months prior to the halving seem like a perfect period to increase exposure to bitcoin. They further suggested that the actual effect of the event would be seen 18 months later.

The next halving, which will cut miners’ rewards in half, is scheduled for the spring of 2024. It is considered a bullish factor and has positively impacted BTC’s price in the past. Those curious to take a look at five other intriguing bitcoin price predictions could take a look at our dedicated video below:Ripple and its native token – XRP – have also made the headlines in the past few days. The coin’s price surpassed $0.61, representing a 26% increase on a two-week basis, whereas investors holding substantial amounts of the asset have been on the rise.an all-time high of over 277,000.

