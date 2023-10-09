Bitcoin analysts look to November as price action looks to mirror past cycles

Bitcoin’s months of sideways action have been uncannily similar to the previous two BTC market cycles, which saw a pivot in November leading up to a halving event.Bitcoin’s ongoing sideways price action could flip bullish as early as November if it behaves similarly to previous cycles leading up to a halving event, according to market observers.

On Oct. 10, crypto analyst Miles Deutscher cited a chart from CryptoCon, noting that the recent patterns for Bitcoin are similar to those seen in previous cycles.He added that Nov. 21 has historically been a key pivot point for Bitcoin's price to begin trending upward as it heads to the next halving.

For example, following six months of sideways trading in mid-2015, BTC prices starting gaining ground around November. Likewise in 2019, markets spent most of the year flat before taking off around the end of the year. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, in an Oct. 9 report, the head of research at crypto financial services firm Matrixport, Markus Thielen, said Bitcoin price could surge going into 2024, but for different reasons. “At present, the most critical macroeconomic factor appears to be a reflection of the situation in 2019 when the Fed paused its rake hikes, leading to a significant surge in Bitcoin prices.

