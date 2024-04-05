Bitcoin Analyst Predicts BTC Will Never Go Below $33,000 Again

Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model creator and analyst PlanB has identified a level which he believes Bitcoin ( BTC ) will never go below again. According to the controversial analyst, BTC is “highly unlikely” to ever move below $33,000, which is also its 200-week moving average . This prediction applies to post-halving slumps and subsequent bear market s.

Bitcoin had just recovered from the losses incurred by investors selling the news after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission approved the launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The cryptocurrency had reached $45,000, and PlanB said a plunge to sub-$40,000 levels may not be seen again. To substantiate his claims, the analyst has outlined Bitcoin’s realized prices on different scales: 2-year and 5-month realized prices of $32,000 and $40,000, respectively, and an overall price of $23,000. Since Bitcoin’s rally had pushed it above all the realized prices, it was unlikely that the asset would fall below $40,000

Bitcoin BTC Analyst Prediction Stock-To-Flow Moving Average Post-Halving Bear Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

673 BTC Bought by Bitcoin Whale as BTC Price Eyes ReboundBitcoin whale with accumulation of 4,451 BTC boosts holdings

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Set for Epic Countdowns to Halving EventBitcoin's hard fork, Bitcoin Cash, also gearing up for its halving event, albeit earlier than Bitcoin halving event

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

This 'Stretchy' Sleeveless Lounge Set Is Just $33 on AmazonPrettygarden creates and sells trendy, affordable fashion pieces — we found a sleeveless, wide-leg lounge set for just $33 on Amazon!

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Ferrari Launches Insurance Service, Offers Up To $33 Million In Coverage For Your SupercarFerrari Australiasia is offering a wide variety of insurance policies, catered to their customer's needs

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Outpaced by Biden, Trump hopes to rake in $33 million during Florida fundraiserFormer President Donald Trump is aiming to take in $33 million at a Florida fundraiser next week

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Outpaced by Biden, Trump hopes to rake in $33 million during Florida fundraiserFormer President Donald Trump is aiming to take in $33 million at a Florida fundraiser next week. He's hoping to outraise an event President Joe Biden held last week where the Democrat took in $25 million, setting a new single-event fundraising record. Trump is inviting wealthy donors to Palm Beach, Fla.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »