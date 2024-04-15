Bishop Stabbed During Church Service in Christ the Good Shepherd

The Christ the Good Shepherd streams sermons online, and a video on social media shows a man dressed in black approaching the bishop, who has made national headlines for his divisive viewpoints .The bishop, described in local media as a figure sometimes seen as divisive on issues such as COVID-19 restrictions and LGBTQ+ rights, was featured in national news last year.
Horrified worshipers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service inon Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.Hundreds of angry people hurried to the Orthodox Assyrian church and some clashed with riot police, with vehicles damaged. The church and local leaders pleaded for calm.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weeklyMembers of the congregation are seen screaming and rushing to stop it. The church identified the bishop as Mar Mari Emmanuel.FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse The NSW Ambulance service said it treated a man in his 50s for multiple cuts and three others were treated for one or more cuts.
Bishop Stabbed Church Service Panic Worshipers Divisive Viewpoints Christ The Good Shepherd Angry Crowds Riot Police Damage Calm
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »