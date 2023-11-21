Birmingham-Southern College Students Rally for Aid

Matt Dale and fellow Birmingham-Southern College students gather at the state capitol on Nov. 3, 2023 to ask state treasurer Young Boozer III reconsider aid to the institution. (BSC)to keep the school open, dozens of its students made their way to Montgomery for a meeting with the treasurer. Although he did not meet with them, several of the students spoke on the steps of the capitol. Among the group was Matthew Dale, a senior studying biology with a distinction in Black Studies.
“Through my personal failures, family issues, and financial troubles, there was one thing that remain constant. The love and dedication to my growth as human being that Birmingham Southern provided,” he said during his prepared remarks. “BSC has always been in my life… This is my home. This is my community. This is my family. In all of us speaking today, you should see we have induvial stories that tie our hearts to the same place . Our closure would displace hundreds of beautiful people, leave a vacancy in the heart of Birmingham, and stunt the growth of Birmingham as a city all togethe
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 689. / 20,16 Read more »
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 283. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 283. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 283. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 689. / 20,16 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 689. / 20,16 Read more »