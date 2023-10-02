Birkenstock Targets $9.2 Billion Valuation. It’s Another Test for the IPO Market.

Birkenstock, the German sandals maker, is seeking a valuation of up to $9.2 billion in its New York initial public offering.The premium footwear brand has priced its shares at between $44 and $49, and is aiming to raise up to $1.58 billion in its New York IPO, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.

The premium footwear brand has priced its shares at between $44 and $49, and is aiming to raise up to $1.58 billion in its New York IPO, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.

The target valuation is greater than the $8 billion that Birkenstock was looking at last month, according to multiple reports. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley are leading the banks on the deal.

The company filed papers for its IPO last month, shortly before British chip designer Arm Holdings (ticker: ARM) and delivery platform Instacart (CART) made their much-anticipated trading debuts. The flurry of activity pointed toward an uptick in the IPO market, although after impressive opening days both Arm and Instacart stocks have fallen back to around their IPO prices. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Germany's Birkenstock targets $9.2 billion valuation in New York IPOBirkenstock, the German premium footwear brand backed by private-equity firm L Catterton, said on Monday it is seeking a valuation of up to $9.2 billion in its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in New York.

Footwear maker Birkenstock seeks IPO valuation of $9.2 billion By Investing.comFootwear maker Birkenstock seeks IPO valuation of $9.2 billion

Birkenstock seeks valuation of up to $9.2 billion in planned IPOBirkenstock Holding Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Monday with plans to offer 32.3 million shares priced at $44 to $49 each. The iconic...

Germany's Birkenstock aims to raise up to $1.58 billion in U.S. IPOBirkenstock, the German premium footwear brand, said on Monday it was seeking to raise up to $1.58 billion in its initial public offering in New York.

Birkenstock Targets $9.2 Billion Valuation. It’s Another Test for the IPO Market.The premium footwear brand has priced its shares at between $44 and $49, and is aiming to raise up to $1.58 billion in its New York IPO.

Birkenstock, the German sandals maker, is seeking a valuation of up to $9.2 billion in its New York initial public offering.

The premium footwear brand has priced its shares at between $44 and $49, and is aiming to raise up to $1.58 billion in its New York IPO, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.

The target valuation is greater than the $8 billion that Birkenstock was looking at last month, according to multiple reports. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley are leading the banks on the deal.

The company filed papers for its IPO last month, shortly before British chip designer Arm Holdings (ticker: ARM) and delivery platform Instacart (CART) made their much-anticipated trading debuts.

The flurry of activity pointed toward an uptick in the IPO market, although after impressive opening days both Arm and Instacart stocks have fallen back to around their IPO prices.

Birkenstock clearly feels the underwhelming starts made by those stocks since their openings won’t dampen demand for its shares. Only time will tell.