Birkenstock Targets $9.2 Billion Valuation. It’s Another Test for the IPO Market.

Birkenstock, the German sandals maker, is seeking a valuation of up to $9.2 billion in its New York initial public offering.The premium footwear brand has priced its shares at between $44 and $49, and is aiming to raise up to $1.58 billion in its New York IPO, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.
The premium footwear brand has priced its shares at between $44 and $49, and is aiming to raise up to $1.58 billion in its New York IPO, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.
The target valuation is greater than the $8 billion that Birkenstock was looking at last month, according to multiple reports. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley are leading the banks on the deal.
The company filed papers for its IPO last month, shortly before British chip designer Arm Holdings (ticker: ARM) and delivery platform Instacart (CART) made their much-anticipated trading debuts. The flurry of activity pointed toward an uptick in the IPO market, although after impressive opening days both Arm and Instacart stocks have fallen back to around their IPO prices. headtopics.com
Birkenstock clearly feels the underwhelming starts made by those stocks since their openings won’t dampen demand for its shares. Only time will tell.